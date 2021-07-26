daniel-odonkor:-young,-talented-shoemaker-styling-the-feet-of-the-rich-and-celebrities-in-ghana

Daniel Odonkor is the founder of Chaste Shoes and the young man is doing well for himself in the fashion industry

Chaste Shoes is a Ghana-based company that produces handmade and bespoke designer shoes for men and women

The young entrepreneur opened up about his business during an interview on Ghanaweb TV

Originally a trained building contractor, Daniel Odonkor is now known as a professional shoemaker who produces quality handmade and bespoke shoes.

The chief executive officer of Chaste Shoes has made strides in the field, designing some of the finest shoes to pamper the feet of prominent figures.

Odonkor’s footwear brands are not only reviving traditional African shoemaking but have also penetrated global markets.

Daniel Odonkor, the Ghanaian shoemaker styling the feet of the rich and celebrities.

Image: crabbimedia

.

Discovering his passion

In an interview with news outlet Ghanaweb, he narrated his journey to the industry as a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Though he always wanted to pursue his childhood dream of becoming an architect, he was offered building construction at the university due to the grades he obtained in senior high school, said Daniel Odonkor.

Nonetheless, his passion drew him closer to the craft, starting with T-shirts and later making designer shoes.

Passion becomes business

With a laptop and taking lessons from YouTube, he acquired knowledge about how to design shoes, he said.

”I was impressed with my first shoe, but I wouldn’t sell it today because of the change in trends,” he told Ghanaweb.

Seven years after his first design, Odonkor’s company now produces shoes for red carpet events and has clients outside the country.

The fast-rising Ghanaian entrepreneur aims to become a brand that can compete with other global brands in shoemaking.

Watch the video below:

