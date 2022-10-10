Home ENTERTAINMENT Dangote In Trouble As His Trucks Has Been Impounded Due To Smuggling
Dangote In Trouble As His Trucks Has Been Impounded Due To Smuggling

by News
The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command, has seized 23 trailers, including Dangote trucks, allegedly loaded with foreign rice concealed within cement bags.Bamidele Makinde, the Area Controller, made the announcement during a press conference in Idi-Iroko, Ipokia Local Government, Ogun State, on the command’s accomplishments in the third quarter of the year.

Makinde stated that preliminary findings show that the Dangote trucks seized were not owned by the company, but were being operated by individuals who transport cement under a franchise agreement with the company.

The command’s seizures were listed by the customs chief as follows: 11,358 bags of smuggled foreign rice of 50kg each, which is approximately 38 trailer loads; three trucks loaded with 513 bags of smuggled rice intercepted during anti-smuggling operations along the Obada axis and Ibese/Itori road, Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He said;

“These people you see smuggling with trucks with Dangote imprinted on them are not real Dangote trucks. They are not owned by the company, but they operate under a franchise agreement.

The command recorded seizures of 1,550 pieces of used tyres and 180 bales of used clothings in a warehouse situated along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

Details of other seizures and their DPVs are 227 seizures, comprising 16 units of vehicles used as means of conveyance; two units of used vehicles (Tokunbo); 2,706 kegs (67,650 Litres) of Premium Motor Spirit, eight units of motorcycles (Means of Conveyance).”

