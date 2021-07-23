Dangote Cement’s six million metric tonnes per annum factory with an estimated cost of $1bn is completed and set for commissioning.

According to a statement from the company, the plant, sitting on 1000-hectare land is billed to boost cement production in the state which aligns with the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s plan to diversify the state’s economy and attract investment into its productive sector.

Mr Patrick Omokagbo, Director, Stakeholder Management at Dangote Plc, stated that the construction of the plant had the input of the local community, as engineers, technicians and other members of the community worked on it till completion.

He was quoted as saying, “In Nigeria, we have a population of over 200 million people. The per capita consumption of cement in Nigeria is low. We still need to do more to make the cement get to the poorest of the poor.”

The statement also revealed that the plant was built by Sinoma International Engineering Company and that 1,500 local workers collaborated with the Chinese engineers on the project, adding that the plant would employ at least six thousand persons when it commenced operations.

