‘dangerously-hot-conditions’:-kansas-city-metro-remains-under-excessive-heat-warning

The Kansas City metro area remained under an excessive heat warning Sunday as temperatures were expected to again rise into the 90s, with a heat index upwards of 100 degrees.

The warning is set to expire at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties in Kansas are included in the warning.

The warning continues after temperatures hit at least 100 degrees in downtown Kansas City Saturday.

During the “dangerously hot conditions,” people are advised to stay hydrated and stay out of the sun, according to the weather service.

The high heat and humidity can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially when outdoors.

Need to keep cool, save money in Kansas City heat? Try these tips from utility companies

The metro may catch a few thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon, but most of the storm activity is expected to hit south of Interstate 70, according to the weather service.

The storms won’t bring much, if any, relief to the Kansas City area as high temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s through next weekend.

