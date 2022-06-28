Home ENTERTAINMENT Dancer, Poco Lee acquires a brand new Mercedes Benz out of boredom
Dancer, Poco Lee acquires a brand new Mercedes Benz out of boredom

Popular Nigerian dancer and entertainer, Iweh Pascal better known as Poco Lee, has splashed millions of naira on a brand new whip – a Mercedes Benz GLE 63s.

Poco Lee took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, June 28, to announce that he has joined the league of celebrities who own a Mercedes Benz.

According to the 25-year-old, he bought the expensive car out of sheer boredom.

Sharing pictures of the brand new car, Poco Lee wrote, “I was bored yesterday so I decided to get myself a new baby. Welcome me to the Benz family 🚘🤩”

See below,

His post has stirred hilarious reactions from Twitter users online. See some below,

@demigodofficial1 wrote,

“You were bored?… Una go just dey lie any how, money for benz wey you Don dey save money since 2014.”

@dannyhandanny wrote,

“Omo, all these celebs sef eeh, instead of you to just simply say am grateful to God for getting me a new ride you will start putting it in a pompous way.. make all of the celebs gettat”

@tobiloba_uno wrote,

“Just tweet you got a Benz. Which one is you were bored. Shebi You be dancer. Dey dance with your crew if you were bored.”

@debbieimmanuel35 wrote,

“When I’m bored, I eat like a thief, see big man levels na.”

