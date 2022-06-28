dancer,-poco-lee-acquires-a-brand-new-mercedes-benz-out-of-boredom

Popular Nigerian dancer and entertainer, Iweh Pascal better known as Poco Lee, has splashed millions of naira on a brand new whip – a Mercedes Benz GLE 63s.
Poco Lee took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, June 28, to announce that he has joined the league of celebrities who own a Mercedes Benz.
According to the 25-year-old, he bought the expensive car out of sheer boredom.
Sharing pictures of the brand new car, Poco Lee wrote, “I was bored yesterday so I decided to get myself a new baby. Welcome me to the Benz family 🚘🤩”
See below,
His post has stirred hilarious reactions from Twitter users online. See some below,
@demigodofficial1 wrote,
“You were bored?… Una go just dey lie any how, money for benz wey you Don dey save money since 2014.”
@dannyhandanny wrote,
“Omo, all these celebs sef eeh, instead of you to just simply say am grateful to God for getting me a new ride you will start putting it in a pompous way.. make all of the celebs gettat”
@tobiloba_uno wrote,
“Just tweet you got a Benz. Which one is you were bored. Shebi You be dancer. Dey dance with your crew if you were bored.”
@debbieimmanuel35 wrote,
“When I’m bored, I eat like a thief, see big man levels na.”