Dan Life & Mexican Beer Brand Victoria Release Bedazzled WWE Rey Mysterio Collab – Forbes

Dan Life x Victoria x Rey Mysterio collaboration.

Dan Life x Victoria x Rey Mysterio



Dan Life, the artist and viral sensation known for his bedazzled sneakers, sculptures and jewelry, just launched a collaboration with Victoria, the Mexican beer, as part of the brand’s partnership with WWE star Rey Mysterio.

The collab, worth a whopping $32,000, consists of two custom, crystal-embellished luchador masks, worth $10,000 each, as well as 12 limited edition necklace pendants, also of bedazzled luchador masks, worth $1,000 each.

The artist and Victoria also created a Rey Mysterio mask augmented reality filter which can be used on social media.

Dan Life x Victoria x Rey Mysterio collaboration.

Dan Life x Victoria x Rey Mysterio



The mask and jewelry designs are based off the luchador mask that Rey Mysterio—one of the most successful wrestlers of Mexican origin in WWE history—debuted in the ring at this year’s Royal Rumble, and are meant to showcase the flashy, vibrant style native to Mexican wrestling culture and to Dan Life’s creations.

“Our Rey Mysterio mask AR filter and ultimate sweepstakes provide Victoria and WWE fans a fully integrated, ring-side themed experience, and the opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind Dan Life piece,” Alex Schultz, Victoria’s senior director of brand marketing, said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to further amplify our WWE partnership and embrace the Mexican lucha libre culture linking up the unique styles of Dan Life and Rey Mysterio.”

Dan Life x Victoria x Rey Mysterio collaboration.

Dan Life x Victoria x Rey Mysterio



Each necklace boasts around 1,100 crystals—all which were set by hand—and took the artist about 12 hours to make. Similarly, each mask is bedazzled with 10,000 crystals and took about two weeks to make.

Fans in Rey Mysterio’s key markets, Colorado and Illinois, can win one of the bedazzled items or collab merchandise by entering the sweepstake here.

The drop comes just in time for 2021’s SummerSlam, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 21. Victoria is the event’s official beer.