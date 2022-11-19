Home Leeds United Dan James admits leaving Leeds was ‘right’ decision as World Cup motivations made things easy

Dan James has admitted he believes he made the “right” decision in leaving Leeds on deadline day as his World Cup dream is soon to become a reality.

James’ career of late has involved a series of moves coming one after the other. After one full season as a Swansea first-team player, he made the switch to Manchester United, after almost leaving for Leeds.

The Welshman was at Old Trafford for just two seasons before he did eventually move to Leeds. His tenure at the West Yorkshire side lasted just one season, before he made a loan switch to Fulham.

James thinks he made the right decision in moving to Craven Cottage, after making four Leeds appearances early on in the season.

“I was there for a season [at Leeds] and really enjoyed it. I loved the place and my family loved it there,” he told Wales Online.

“It was tough [to leave], it was deadline day and it was last minute. I was thinking about the World Cup and maybe I was going to get more game-time. That was always on my mind. I’ve never thought since that I’ve made the wrong decision. I still believe I made the right one.

“I wanted to play games and be fit coming into the tournament. It was always on my mind.”

Who can say whether or not James would have got the opportunity to play in the World Cup had he stayed at Leeds? He had played in each of the Whites’ games this season before deciding to up sticks for Fulham.

However, that move has given him the chance to play in the World Cup. James was named in Wales’ squad, and will surely be a prominent feature in the side.

Indeed, the winger has played in 14 of Wales’ last 15 games. Clearly, James is buzzing about the prospect of playing in a World Cup – getting his first taste of the tournament after playing 38 times for his country.

“It’s one of the pinnacles of my career,” he said.

James scored the game prior to joining up with his country. His first goal of the season came at the right time, and the forward feels it will give him a boost going into the tournament.

“I think it’s always important to feel confident coming into the international break, to go to a World Cup, and getting a goal means I’m going into it with full confidence,” he said.

