damian-lillard’s-potential-warriors-fit-‘questionable,’-nba-agent-says

Even though there are rumblings that Damian Lillard might not stay with the Portland Trail Blazers for the long term, it still would be downright shocking if he gets traded this summer.

But hypothetical transactions involving Dame have been discussed all across the basketball world recently.

Could the Warriors actually acquire the six-time All-NBA selection?

“Of the lottery teams, the Golden State Warriors stand out,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus wrote Tuesday. “Steph Curry and Lillard together…plus a healthy Klay Thompson?

“A deal centered around the contract of Andrew Wiggins, second-year center James Wiseman, Nos. 7 and 14 in the draft, and just about anyone else on the roster not named Draymond Green, Curry or Thompson is tough to beat.”

So within the context of that framework, Pincus got quotes from two people.

-NBA agent: “The Warriors are the only team that can make a trade and still contend, although the fit is questionable.”

-Ex-NBA executive: “The Warriors would have to do that. They’d be unstoppable.”

Yes. You read that correctly.

An NBA agent out there believes that Lillard’s fit alongside Steph, Klay and Draymond is questionable.

All I’m going to say on the matter is that it’s very safe to assume that the overwhelming majority of people — including those within the Warriors organization — would side with the ex-executive on this one.

