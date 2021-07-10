Damian Lillard’s New Song Featured on Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack – Blazer’s Edge

We are less than a week away from the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. For the film, Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is featured on the screen and inside the soundtrack. Earlier this week, Lillard’s newest original song was released.

ESPN’s Tory Barron highlighted Lillard’s unique role as a dual performer for the project.

Dame D.O.L.L.A., who plays Chronos in the film, is the only actor (and athlete) to also appear on the album with the original song “About That Time” featuring G-Eazy, P-Lo and White Dave. While news that Lillard has a substantial role in the film broke in May, it wasn’t until June 17 that Dame Time took to Twitter to share he would also be on the album. It comes as no surprise to anyone who is familiar with Lillard’s music that the hoops star would do both. Lillard has earned respect in the hip-hop world as a socially conscious lyricist as Dame D.O.L.L.A., which stands for Different On Levels the Lord Allows. He has recorded songs with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Jamie Foxx. He also performed with Wayne during NBA All-Star weekend in 2020. Last year in the NBA playoffs bubble, Lillard spent time laying down tracks when he was not occupied with basketball, turning part of his suite at the Walt Disney World Resorts into a mini recording studio.

The complete soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy is currently available on Spotify and YouTube. Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to release on July 16. The movie is going to be available in theaters and on HBO Max.

You can read Barron’s complete article on the soundtrack at ESPN.