Dame Deborah James’ parents leave HELLO!’s Inspiration Awards audience in tears with passionate tribute

Dame Deborah James, known as Bowel Babe, won HELLO!’s Divine Inspiration Award – see her parents Heather and Alastair’s emotional speech.

Four months on from Dame Deborah James’ death aged 40, her parents Heather and Alastair shared a passionate tribute about the late broadcaster at HELLO!’s Inspiration Awards.

Bowel Babe, as she was known online, was honoured with the Divine Inspiration Award following her tireless campaigning to increase awareness of bowel cancer, which saw her raise more than £6 million for Cancer Research UK. Deborah’s proud parents took to the stage at Corinthia London Hotel on Tuesday to share a heartfelt acceptance speech in memory of their daughter, which left celebrity guests in tears.

WATCH: Friends and family bid farewell to Dame Deborah James

“I just want to say thank you so much, I wish Deborah could be here to receive it,” said Heather, while Deborah’s dad Alastair remarked: “Deborah loved a good lunch, conversation, good wine and Vee [Kativhu, who won the 2022 Change-Maker of the Year] you would have been someone she would have loved to have talked to.

“Debs was an educator through her teaching, podcasting and writing and that comes down to everything… Thank you to all the people who helped her platform.

Deborah’s father Alastair shared a passionate tribute as he accepted her Divine Inspiration Award

“Natalie [Rushdie] had one of the toughest gigs you could have and sang twice at her funeral. Fields of Gold was played as she left the church, thank you, it was lovely to hear it again today.”

He also took the opportunity to continue to spread Deborah’s important message about looking after your health and living life to the fullest.

Deborah died of bowel cancer aged 40

“Know your bodies, you’re in charge of them, you speak for your body, you push and push. Enjoy life, live life and love. Have no regrets,” Alastair continued, before finishing by sharing details of Deborah’s 3am chats with her mum.

“She said, ‘Mum you know I don’t want to die, but you know I’ve had a good life.’ Have no regrets and live with rebellious hope, thank you.”

Prince William visited Deborah at home

During the awards, which celebrate Britain’s most selfless and giving individuals who have gone that extra mile to help others who are in need of support, presenter Gaby Roslin also lightened the mood by encouraging the audience to dance to Beyonce’s Single Ladies in honour of Deborah, who loved dancing.

The You, Me And The Big C host was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and died peacefully at her parents’ home in Woking, Surrey, just weeks after she was made a Dame by the Prince of Wales.

She was laid to rest at St Mary’s Church in Barnes, West London, with her husband Sebastien Bowen and their children Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12, walking behind the hearse with other family members.

