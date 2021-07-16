Home NEWS Damaturu Emirate hold prayers, beg for divine intervention as drought looms
Damaturu Emirate hold prayers, beg for divine intervention as drought looms

Sequel to unstable rainfall patterns being experienced in some parts of Yobe State, the Damaturu Emirate Council has observed a congregational prayer seeking divine intervention to arrest the situation.

Held at the Emirate Council’s Eid Ground in Damaturu metropolis, the prayer was led by the Emirate’s Chief Imam, Goni Gadirima Goni Daudu.

Shortly after observing the prayer in congregation, Imam Goni tasked faithful to repent from their sins and engage in supplications seeking Allah’s forgiveness.

He said Almighty Allah as the Cherisher, Sustainer and Merciful; forgives anyone who seeks His forgiveness, hence admonished the congregation not to relent in asking forgiveness for stable rainfall in Damaturu and its environs.

The prayers witnessed a large turnout of Damaturu residents comprising of old and young who fervently offered supplications to Allah asking His blessings and mercy in ending the acute shortage of rainfall.

Among those in attendance at the prayer for rainfall were the Yobe State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana; Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi II Ibn Umar Al Amin Elkanemi; Secretary to Yobe State Government Baba Malam Wali among top government functionaries

This is coming as the rainy season deepens with agricultural activities taking proper shape in other parts of the country.

