Damage to King Charles’ Balmoral estate revealed in warning to visitors

November 20, 2022 – 19:56 GMT

Diane Shipley

King Charles’ Scottish estate Balmoral has suffered flood damage, according to an official tweet warning visitors to take care

Balmoral, the royal family’s residence in Scotland, has sadly been damaged by recent floods in the area, according to an official tweet.

A message from the castle and estate’s official Twitter account on Sunday read: “Please take great care if you’re visiting Loch Muick. The floods have caused significant damage to our tracks and bridges.”

MORE: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s adorable tribute to Queen at royal homes leaves fans emotional

Underneath the announcement were two pictures illustrating the harm the floods had caused, including one which showed a path having worn away and another featuring a partially submerged wooden bridge.

The estate was a haven for the late Queen Elizabeth II, who spent a significant period of time there every summer.

WATCH: King Charles bumps his head as a youngster during family holiday at Balmoral

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also share a home on the estate, where they retreated to following the Queen’s funeral in September.

SEE: The Queen unexpectedly leaps inside Balmoral Castle in unearthed photo

MORE: What Queen Elizabeth II was really like at Balmoral behind closed doors

Since acceding to the throne, the monarch has made some changes to the decor at Balmoral Castle, as photos revealed last month.

Photos showed the flood damage

The King held a meeting with Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau at the residence and images released from the meeting soon afterward showed the pair standing in the library.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that although much of the room had remained untouched since the Queen’s death, King Charles had made a couple of updates to add his own personal touches to the room.

They include swapping out two green armchairs for bold red leather chairs topped with colourful patchwork cushions, creating a comfortable spot for meetings or to relax.

Balmoral has been the royal family’s Scottish home since 1852

Another new addition to the space appeared to be a thermostat positioned on the mantelpiece of the room alongside a pair of running figurine lamps and an antique clock that was said to have been treasured by the Queen.

Charles had also removed an electric heater that had previously been seen in front of the open fireplace, however, it may not have been cold enough to need a heater on during the October meeting.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

–