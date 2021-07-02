Dallas Cowboys chosen for ‘Hard Knocks’: Four storylines to watch on HBO’s five-episode series – NFL.com

When the Dallas Cowboys hit training camp this summer to don their iconic helmet star, they’ll also be starring in the 20th-anniversary edition of the Emmy Award-winning series Hard Knocks.

HBO Sports’ and NFL Films’ groundbreaking docuseries returns on Tuesday, Aug. 10 (10 p.m. ET on HBO) to provide an all-access look over five episodes at the training camp of one of the league’s most renowned franchises. The selection of the Cowboys for the 2021 edition of Hard Knocks was announced Friday, marking the third time the club has been featured (2002 and ’08 being the previous two) in the show’s history.

“The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world,” Ken Rodgers, vice president and senior coordinating producer at NFL Films, said in a statement. “Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them. Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for Hard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as ‘America’s Team’ is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can’t thank [Jerry] Jones and [Mike] McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas.”

Dallas enters the 2021 season bent on securing redemption for a disappointing, injury-riddled 2020 campaign that saw the 6-10 Cowboys finish third in a downtrodden NFC East. The most notable setback, of course, came in Week 5, when quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Prescott is back with a new contract in his pocket, on track for a clean bill of health in time for the 2021 regular season. Coach Mike McCarthy also returns for his second season at the helm of the trademark club and is looking to right a ship that wandered off course in 2020.

With the identity of Hard Knocks‘ focus now known, let’s take a look at the top storylines we can expect to follow this summer when the Cowboys journey west for training camp in Oxnard, California.