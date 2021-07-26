Home SPORTS Daley and Peaty celebrate Olympic gold in Tokyo – Monday’s sporting social
Daley and Peaty celebrate Olympic gold in Tokyo – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 26.

Olympics

Adam Peaty, Tom Pidcock, Tom Daley and Matty Lee celebrated gold.

The Prime Minister sent his congratulations to Team GB’s gold medal winners.

Daley’s heroics were enjoyed by Team GB’s football squad.

Alex Yee dared to dream.

Naomi Osaka was determined to enjoy herself.

Jade Jones reacted to her defeat.

Football

Sergio Reguilon has a job sorted for after football.

John Terry left Aston Villa.

James Milner was feeling full of Monday motivation.

Lawrie McMenemy turned 85.

Happy birthday to Leicester chairman Khun Top.

Gael Clichy was also celebrating his birthday.

Cricket

Memories for Stuart Broad.

MMA

Conor McGregor enjoyed Justin Bieber’s gig.

