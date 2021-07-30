‘daily-show’-exposes-fox-news-hypocrisy-on-immigrants-and-covid

The Daily Show is currently on an extended summer hiatus—with host Trevor Noah set to return with a “brand new look and feel” starting in mid-September. But that hasn’t stopped the team of writers and researchers from working diligently behind the scenes to hold Fox News hosts and other conservatives accountable for spreading dangerous misinformation.

This week, the show took aim at Fox for changing its tune on the dangers of COVID-19 now that they want to scare viewers about the potential that immigrants are bringing the virus over the U.S.-Mexico border. To make that point, they presented a series of juxtapositions that seemed almost too perfect in their brazen hypocrisy.

Here’s Sean Hannity warning of “migrants, many infected with COVID, pouring across in record numbers,” while he previously downplayed the virus’ mortality rate. Then there’s Laura Ingraham, who seemed very concerned that COVID cases among migrants were up 900 percent when she once told viewers that “the risk to the average person does remain quite low.”

Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, and Jesse Watters similarly fear-mongered about “unvaccinated migrants” after assuring viewers that there is nothing to be “afraid” of when it comes to the coronavirus.

But the ultimate kicker came from Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce, who, in the same week, accused the Biden administration of “waving tens of thousands of migrants through the border without any care for COVID” and said that while she did get the vaccine, she now wishes she could “give it back.”

