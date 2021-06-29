Daily Horoscope For June 29, 2021 – Bustle

In this daily horoscope for June 29, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in dreamy Pisces, putting the focus on empathy and compassion today. As such, it’s a great day for giving back to others or giving someone we love a shoulder to lean on. With the Pisces moon meeting up with innovative Uranus in Taurus by the mid-afternoon, we’re encouraged to give time or resources to progressive causes and initiatives. This Moon-Uranus combo can be helpful for those in need of creative inspiration as well.

By late tonight, the moon in Pisces faces off with chatty Mercury in Gemini, which could make the atmosphere ripe for misunderstandings and confusion. Since this Moon-Mercury combo can trigger restlessness, it could be difficult to rest or sleep. The best way to navigate this energy is to engage activities that help to ground and calm us. Writing or talking about what we’re feeling can also help if we’re feeling anxious or sad.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could be making an issue out to be something bigger than what it is. Step back a bit and reassess whether the issue is worth the stress or attention you’re giving it. It’s a good chance it’s not.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Embrace your uniqueness. Keep this in mind today if you find yourself focusing on what you think you’re lacking. Keeping a gratitude journal could help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be mindful of sharing too much information with others today. Some things are better off kept to yourself. Too, know that you don’t have to have the answers for everything.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you’re dealing with some level of uncertainty today, try not to let it trouble you too much. The answers or the clarity you’re seeking will come. For now, try to go with the flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If a plan or goal isn’t coming together right now, don’t lose hope. It’s just that you’re being asked to let go of your agenda for the time being so you can leave room for more exciting things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Try not to give too much attention to the people who don’t praise or celebrate you. Your attention is best given to those who do. Let them know how much you appreciate them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be mindful of making the world’s problems your own today — you’ll only end up getting overwhelmed. Instead, look to small but significant ways that allow you to make an impact.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It might be time to air out something that’s been on your mind, particularly with a romantic situation. Don’t stew in your feelings. Say what you need to say.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be tempted to keep things to yourself today if you’re in a terrible mood. Don’t. Talk to someone you trust. Vulnerability and community will see you through.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Try not to overcommit yourself today. If you need to bow out of an obligation, don’t feel guilty about it. You can come back to it later. Knowing your limit is the responsible thing to do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If your money is burning a hole in your pocket, you can cool things down by focusing more on practical matters. On another note, financial freedom is closer than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be feeling restless or cranky today. If so, look at ways that you can channel the energy into something more entertaining. A creative breakthrough could be on the way.