Daily Deals: Gaming Laptops and MacBook Holiday Sales – IGN – IGN

This Saturday has brought with it a bunch of PC related sales that are just too good to not talk about. MacBooks are on sale still at Amazon, while gaming and productivity laptops and desktops are available over at Dell. Want to build your own? Newegg has the latest Intel CPU on sale, as well as an awesome CPU cooler, and a nice mix of other deals rounds out our list.
Daily Deals for July 3rd 2021
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Space Gray
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) – Space Gray
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) – Silver
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Silver
G15 Ryzen™ Edition Gaming Laptop
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti, 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Display, 256GB Solid State Drive, 8GB Memory at 3200MHz
G15 Ryzen™ Edition Gaming Laptop
AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060, 15.6-inch FHD 165Hz Display, 512GB Solid State Drive, 16GB Memory at 3200MHz
Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop
11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070, 256GB Solid State Drive + 1TB Hard Drive, 16GB Memory at 3200MHz
Alienware Aurora Ryzen™ Edition R10 Gaming Desktop
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900 Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080, 1TB Solid State Drive, 32GB Memory at 3200MHz
$5 off w/ promo code 93XRJ43
Intel i9-11900K CPU
$40 off w/ promo code 93XRJ45
NZXT Kraken X53 RGB 240mm CPU Liquid Cooler
Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum
July 4th Sale
Sweeping sales across a ton of GameStop products including games, merch, tech and more.
Mario Shirt Sale
You can grab a bunch of different Mario related shirts over at GameStop right now as part of their weekend sales.
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)
Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits Criterion Collection
