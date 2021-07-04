Home Technology Daily Deals: Gaming Laptops and MacBook Holiday Sales – IGN – IGN
This Saturday has brought with it a bunch of PC related sales that are just too good to not talk about. MacBooks are on sale still at Amazon, while gaming and productivity laptops and desktops are available over at Dell. Want to build your own? Newegg has the latest Intel CPU on sale, as well as an awesome CPU cooler, and a nice mix of other deals rounds out our list.

Daily Deals for July 3rd 2021

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Space Gray

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) – Space Gray

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) – Silver

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Silver

G15 Ryzen™ Edition Gaming Laptop

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti, 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Display, 256GB Solid State Drive, 8GB Memory at 3200MHz

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060, 15.6-inch FHD 165Hz Display, 512GB Solid State Drive, 16GB Memory at 3200MHz

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop

11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070, 256GB Solid State Drive + 1TB Hard Drive, 16GB Memory at 3200MHz

Alienware Aurora Ryzen™ Edition R10 Gaming Desktop

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900 Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080, 1TB Solid State Drive, 32GB Memory at 3200MHz

Intel i9-11900K CPU

$5 off w/ promo code 93XRJ43

NZXT Kraken X53 RGB 240mm CPU Liquid Cooler

$40 off w/ promo code 93XRJ45

Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

3.4qt Digital Air Fryer

Sweeping sales across a ton of GameStop products including games, merch, tech and more.

You can grab a bunch of different Mario related shirts over at GameStop right now as part of their weekend sales.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits Criterion Collection

