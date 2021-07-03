Daily Deals: Check Out All These Early 4th of July Tech Sales – IGN

The long weekend is upon us, and to kick things off, we’re highlighting some of the best tech deals that Friday had on offer. Mac products are once again discounted at Amazon, so if you held off last time, it might be worth checking out the MacBook Pro or Air this time around. The Apple Watch Series 6 (the newest one) is also discounted, as are an array of other handy tech and household items.

Daily Deals for July 2nd 2021