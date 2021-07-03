Home Technology Daily Deals: Check Out All These Early 4th of July Tech Sales – IGN
The long weekend is upon us, and to kick things off, we’re highlighting some of the best tech deals that Friday had on offer. Mac products are once again discounted at Amazon, so if you held off last time, it might be worth checking out the MacBook Pro or Air this time around. The Apple Watch Series 6 (the newest one) is also discounted, as are an array of other handy tech and household items.

Daily Deals for July 2nd 2021

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Space Gray

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) – Space Gray

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) – Silver

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Silver

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Smartphone | Pro-Grade Camera, 8K Video, 64MP High Res | 128GB, Phantom Violet

Bella Pro Series - 8-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer

Complete Chef 22 Piece Cookware Set

25% Off Mario Shirts

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum

WD Black 1TB NVMe SSD

$10 off w/ promo code 74JULYSL323

WD Black 1TB NVMe SSD

