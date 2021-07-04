Home Technology Daily Deals: Buy This Mouse and Get $50 Steam Cash Free – IGN – IGN
Daily Deals: Buy This Mouse and Get $50 Steam Cash Free – IGN – IGN

This 4th of July has brought with it fireworks, good food (we hope) and tons of tech related sales. The best one right now is over at Best Buy. You can grab yourself a Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse and get a $50 Steam Gift Card for free. There’s also tons of deals on MacBooks and gaming Laptops, a stunning monitor from Alienware and so much more.

Daily Deals for July 4th 2021

Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse + Steam Gift Card

Purchase a Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse and receive a $50 Steam Card for free. That’s a pretty sweet deal if you ask us.

ALIENWARE 38 CURVED GAMING MONITOR

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Space Gray

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) – Space Gray

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) – Silver

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Silver

Samsung - G77 Series 27

Samsung – G77 Series 27″ Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor

Akracing - Core Series SX Gaming Chair

Akracing – Core Series SX Gaming Chair

July 4th Sale

Sweeping sales across a ton of GameStop products including games, merch, tech and more.

G15 Ryzen™ Edition Gaming Laptop

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti, 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Display, 256GB Solid State Drive, 8GB Memory at 3200MHz

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060, 15.6-inch FHD 165Hz Display, 512GB Solid State Drive, 16GB Memory at 3200MHz

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop

11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070, 256GB Solid State Drive + 1TB Hard Drive, 16GB Memory at 3200MHz

Alienware Aurora Ryzen™ Edition R10 Gaming Desktop

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900 Processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080, 1TB Solid State Drive, 32GB Memory at 3200MHz

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remastered

4th of July Sale

Thousands of products are on sale at Best Buy as part of their weekend long sales.

