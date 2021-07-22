Daily COVID Tracker: Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines effective against Delta variant – TheCable

A new study says two doses of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca COVID vaccine work effectively against the Delta variant considered to be highly infectious. Here are five updates about the pandemic this Thursday.

Pfizer-BioNTech to produce COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

Pfizer and BioNTech say they have reached an agreement with Biovac, a South Africa-based company, for the production of COVID-19 vaccine for the African Union (AU).

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the development process will commence immediately.

“To facilitate Biovac’s involvement in the process, technical transfer, on-site development and equipment installation activities will begin immediately,” the statement reads.

The development is expected to bridge the gap of unequal vaccine distribution between rich and poor countries.

France introduces new COVID measure amid spike in cases

France has introduced a new COVID-19 measure aimed at reducing the spread of infections. France is at the threshold of a fourth wave of the pandemic. Inline with the measure, visitors to cinemas, museums, sports matches and other cultural venues will now be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, a negative test, or recent recovery from the virus. The measure will be extended to patrons of restaurants, cafés and shopping centres in August.

US extends closure of borders with Mexico, Canada