Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria’s fatality surge as NCDC logs 444 cases, 11 deaths – thecable.ng

Nigeria recorded 444 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Here are five updates about the pandemic this Tuesday.

Lagos records average of six COVID deaths daily in one week

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has asked residents of the state to ensure strict adherence to COVID protocol, considering the recent increase in the number of infections and deaths.

He said this on Monday while giving an update on the COVID situation in the state.

According to the governor, a daily average of six deaths has been recorded in isolation centres in the past week, while over 4,000 new infections were confirmed in July.

Germany to offer COVID booster shot to vulnerable residents

Germany has announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to vulnerable residents and those with weak immune systems from September.

The country said the vaccination will be done using the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines regardless of the brand that was previously used.

Germany said it will also make vaccination available to all children between 12 and 17 years old.

Nigeria now experiencing third wave of COVID-19

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says available data indicates that Nigeria is already experiencing the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ehanire spoke at a press briefing of the presidential steering committee on COVID-19 on Monday.

He solicited state participation in sample collection, reporting, and treatment of cases, saying only 17 states made data or sample submissions in the last cycle.

“All data indicate that we are now no doubt in the third wave of resurgence of the SARS-COV-2 infection, which we saw coming long ago,” Ehanire said.

Nigeria records 444 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 444 COVID-19 cases across 12 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Monday.

The states that recorded new infections are Lagos (275), Rivers (63), Akwa Ibom (62), Gombe (22), Ogun (8), and FCT (4).

Others are Edo (3), Imo (2), Kano (1), Nasarawa (1), Sokoto (1), Jigawa (1), and Ebonyi (1).

According to the agency, 32 persons were discharged after recovering from the infection.

The NCDC said 11 persons died of the infection on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,160.

The agency added that the report for Monday includes deaths in Lagos reported on July 31.

Currently, Nigeria has 174,759 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 165,037 recoveries.

Tokyo Olympics records 18 COVID-19 cases

The Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee says 18 people associated with the Games tested positive for COVID-19.

The committee said this in its update for Tuesday. The latest figure brings the total number of cases since July 1 to 294.

COVID-19 IN NIGERIA