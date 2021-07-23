Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC logs 206 infections in 10 states – TheCable

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 206 COVID infections. Here are five updates about the pandemic this Wednesday.

Tunisia sacks health minister amid rising COVID cases

Hichem Mechichi, Tunisian prime minister, has sacked Faouzi Mehdi, health minister, amid the rising COVID cases in the country.

Although the reason for Mehdi’s dismissal was not stated, he had set up temporary vaccination stations leading to stampedes.

Mohamed Trabelsi, social affairs minister, has been asked to head the ministry in the interim.

Report: India’s COVID deaths exceed 4m

New research says India’s deaths from COVID-19 could be 10 times the official death toll.

India’s latest COVID death cases is 418,480, but the report released on Tuesday estimates excess deaths to be between 3 to 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021.

“True deaths are likely to be in the several million not hundreds of thousands, making this arguably India’s worst human tragedy since Partition and independence,” the report said. The report was published by Arvind Subramanian, the Indian government’s former chief economic adviser, and researchers at the Center for Global Development and Harvard University. Delta variant accounts for 80% of US COVID cases Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the Delta variant is the cause of more than 80 percent of new US COVID-19 cases. Fauci disclosed this when he appeared before a senate hearing on Tuesday. He, however, added that the approved vaccines remain more than 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths.

Nigeria records 206 infections