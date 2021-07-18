Dad Wins Custom Sonic the Hedgehog PS5 For Son | Game Rant – Game Rant

IDW Publishing held a giveaway for the Sonic the Hedgehog comics, and in a heartwarming twist, the dad who won gives the best prize to his son.

As Sonic the Hedgehog turns 30 years old this year, many fans are celebrating in all kinds of different ways. While gamers are doing their part, SEGA and the many licensors that the Sonic series has threw their own parties, too. IDW Publishing, the current makers of the Sonic the Hedgehog comic book series, celebrated with a special giveaway. While most giveaways aren’t public about who takes it home, the winner of the Sonic bundle announced it loud and proud, as it was a father entering it to bond with his son.

The giveaway was posted on IDW’s website, asking entrants to simply sign up for the publisher’s Sonic newsletter. The sweepstakes had gold, silver, and bronze prize packs, and the winner chosen for the gold bundle was Nerd Logic Creations. Nerd Logic Creations decided to share his spoils on his YouTube channel, with his son seen helping with the special unboxing in the Sonic-focused YouTube video.

The dad won a bundle including a GameStop Exclusive comic-style Sonic plush, every graphic novel of all of Sonic’s IDW adventures so far, and some other Sonic merchandise. Amongst all of the merch was Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania Plus, and Team Sonic Racing for PS4, which was a clear sign of what the father saved for last. In the final box opened on the video was a custom PS5 with hand-drawn artwork, which the dad tells his son right away is his to keep.

The son, seen wearing a Sonic shirt, has his eyes go wide in disbelief for the last few minutes of the video, with his joyful cheering providing a great conclusion. The illustration was drawn on the PS5 with a sharpie by Evan Stanley of Sonic IDW penciling and writing fame, so the dad warns his kid to take good care of it. The two end the video thanking IDW Publishing for their giveaway.

IDW Publishing was touched by the way the contest worked out, and posted a slice of the video on their Twitter. Naturally, it was the boy’s reaction to his new custom PS5, as the reaction truly is priceless. It may have worked out this way since the father admits he already has his own PS5, but with how happy his son is, he could have given it to him regardless.

The duo say at the end of the video that they are excited to start “reading and playing” with what they won, and the youngster makes that even more prominent by chanting “I got a PS5” before it finishes. Hopefully, he finds some enjoyment playing one of his new Sonic the Hedgehog games as soon as the console is set up.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on September 7th.

