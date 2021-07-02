dad-stops-man-trying-to-kidnap-10-year-old-daughter-until-cops-arrive,-oregon-police-say

An Oregon dad stopped a home intruder from kidnapping his 10-year-old daughter, according to authorities.

Lincoln City police said they arrested Joshua Hawkins, 33, of Federal Way, Washington, on Wednesday night on charges including burglary and attempted kidnapping.

Police responded to a burglary report and found Hawkins had entered a home that was a vacation rental through an unlocked door, they said. Hawkins was interrupted by a 10-year-old girl in the house, and he tried to “take the girl by grabbing her and pulling her to him, saying she was a victim of human trafficking and he was going to take her away from there,” police said.

The girl escaped and told her parents there was a man in the house, police said. The girl’s father, Roberto Gaona, detained Hawkins until police arrived, according to officials.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Hawkins had plastic zip-ties and “burglary tools.” He was taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital to be medically evaluated because he “appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” police said.

After Hawkins was cleared, he was taken to a patrol car, slipped out of his handcuffs and started fighting with a police officer in the emergency room parking lot before he was handcuffed again, according to officials.

Hawkins was charged with burglary, attempted kidnapping, possession of burglary tools, attempted escape, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.