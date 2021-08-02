DaBaby Pulled From Governors Ball 2021 Following Homophobic Comments – Pitchfork

Governors Ball festival has joined Lollapalooza in dropping DaBaby, who made homophobic remarks during his set at Rolling Loud Miami last week. “Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind,” the festival wrote. “We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.” Governors Ball will announce a replacement in the coming weeks before the September fest.

DaBaby is also no longer performing at Day N Vegas in November. Roddy Ricch will replace the Charlotte rapper on the bill.

Multiple artists spoke out following DaBaby’s comments. Dua Lipa, who worked with DaBaby on her remix of the Future Nostalgia song “Levitating,” wrote an Instagram story (viewed by Pitchfork) addressing the topic. “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” she wrote. “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.” Elton John referred to DaBaby’s comments as “HIV mistruths,” adding in a tweet: “This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.” Madonna and Demi Lovato both shared Instagram posts decrying DaBaby’s statements.

Following widespread criticism, DaBaby said that his gay fans aren’t “nasty gay n—-as” or “junkies.” He also released a new track and corresponding visual titled “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give.” The self-directed clip seemingly made two references to his Rolling Loud remarks. At one point in the video, the rapper holds up a sign that says “AIDS.” The visual ends with a message spelled out in rainbow lettering: “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate.” It continues: “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”