July 27, 2021 | 9:03pm

DaBaby defended his comments at Rolling Loud by saying he was “keeping it real.” Getty Images,,

DaBaby isn’t backing down.

Over the weekend, the “Suge” rapper, 29, was recorded making remarks many pegged as homophobic during his set at Rolling Loud Miami.

During his set, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, said: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The comments caused an uproar, in the wake of which the rapper took to Instagram Live to claim that straight and gay fans alike enjoyed the show, adding that people shouldn’t criticize if they weren’t in attendance.

“I wasn’t going on a rant. That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called, cause I’m a live performer,” he said. “I’m the best live performer.”

DaBaby’s fellow performers have landed on both sides of the issue.

On Tuesday, Dua Lipa, who worked with DaBaby on her “Levitating” remix, addressed the comments on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS,” the statement read.

However, fellow rapper T.I. defended the younger artist, comparing him to Lil Nas X, who is openly gay.

“If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth,” T.I. said on Instagram. “Ain’t nothing wrong with none of it. It ain’t got to be no hate. It’s all honesty. Everybody living in their truth.”

DaBaby’s manager did not reply to Page Six’s request for comment.