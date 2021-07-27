D.C. officer: “It was clear the terrorists perceived themselves to be Christians” – Axios

D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges on Tuesday painted a vivid and emotional picture of the rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, calling them “terrorists” and describing how unusual it was that they waved Christian imagery and Thin Blue Line flags.

Why it matters: Hodges was one of four police officers who testified at the first hearing of the Jan. 6 select committee. Harrowing video footage from the day of the riot shows how he was violently attacked and crushed against a Capitol door by the pro-Trump mob.

What he’s saying: “The sea of people was punctuated throughout by flags. Mostly variations of American flags and Trump flags. There was Gadsden flags. It was clear the terrorists perceived themselves to be Christians. I saw the Christian flag directly to my front, and another had ‘Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president.’ Another, ‘Jesus is king,'” Hodges said.