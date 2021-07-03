Home SPORTS Czech Republic vs Denmark: Schick scores 5th Euro 2020 goal but Danish team progresses to semifinal
Denmark are through to the semifinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship following their 2-1 triumph over Czech Republic at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on Saturday, July 3.

A goal each from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg were all Kasper Hjulmand’s men needed to advance to the last four stage of the tournament.

Patrik Schick increased his tally to five goals in the continental competition but his goal was not enough to save them from crashing out despite their spirited performance from start to finish.

Recall that the Danish team started their campaign on a devastating note after their midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed in the first half of their opening game.

They went ahead to lose the game to Finland who went away with maximum points after the fixture resumed about two hours after it was stopped owing to the unfortunate situation.

Denmark will now face the winner of England vs Ukraine quarterfinal game on Wednesday, July 7 as they look forward to lifting the title this summer.

