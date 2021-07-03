czech-republic-vs-denmark-prediction:-how-will-euro-2020-fixture-play-out-today?

(Getty Images)

Denmark and Czech Republic battle for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The Czechs have recent history on their side with a famous 3-0 win over the Danes at Euro 2004.

That was also the tournament that saw Milan Baros claim the golden boot in a Czech record of five goals at a major tournament. Patrik Schick has four this summer and could match that in Baku to catch Cristiano Ronaldo.

Head coach Jaroslav Silhavy says: “One small mistake can decide the match flow in a moment,” Silhavy said. “They have many good players in their team that can decide a match, but I believe we will be able to take advantage of any of their mistakes. I think it will be a very even match, and competitive, and the little things will be decisive.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the game at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan:

When is it?

The game kicks off at 17:00 BST in Baku, Azerbaijan.

How can I watch it?

The match will be on free-to-air TV on ITV, with the action also available to stream live online on the ITV Hub, coverage will begin at 16:15 BST.

What is the team news?

Jan Boril is back for the Czechs after serving a suspension. Team captain Vladimir Darida is back from a leg injury.

The Danes will have Yussuf Poulsen, Simon Kjaer and Daniel Wass available following fitness concerns.

Poulsen may be forced to wait to return given how effective Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard proved against the Welsh, though Wass and Kjaer are almost certain to be back in the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Predicted Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

Predicted Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Darida, Sevcik; Schick

Odds

Denmark: 11/10

Draw: 11/5

Czech Republic: 14/5

Prediction

Denmark have the better attack, with more energy and versatility in the final third, but Patrik Schick is the best forward in form.

The Danes will take it to the Czechs, which will suit Jaroslav Šilhavý’s side nicely, but the increased fire power and momentum secured by the Danes will see them edge this 2-1.

