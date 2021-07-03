czech-republic-vs-denmark:-euro-2020-quarter-final-preview

Winner will take on either England or Ukraine in the semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday.

When: Saturday, July 3



Where: Olympic Stadium, Baku



Kick-off: 16:00 GMT

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has said his team will play “with the heart of Christian Eriksen” as his side takes on the Czech Republic for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

The two teams meet on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan, exactly three weeks on from Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in the Danes’ first match at the tournament.

Eriksen was discharged from hospital less than a week after his collapse after having a defibrillator implanted to regulate his heart rate, and without him, Hjulmand’s team have rallied to reach the last eight.

“We will play with the heart of Christian Eriksen. He is the heart of the team still and with that heart and without fear, we will try,” Hjulmand said.

Denmark have scored four goals in successive matches against Russia and Wales, and will be dreaming of following in the footsteps of the side who claimed a shock European title in 1992.

Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy pointed to Denmark’s team spirit as the main weapon to fear.

“That’s an immense power. The Danes don’t have superstars, but they form a great team together and their style is similar to ours,” Silhavy said.

Czech captain Vladimir Darida is set to return from injury after he missed the 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the last-16.

The winner will take on either Ukraine or England in the semi-finals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

Italy and Spain will face off in Tuesday’s first semi-final at Wembley.