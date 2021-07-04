cyprus-wildfires-leave-at-least-four-dead

(CNN) At least four people have died in Cyprus from an ongoing wildfire ravaging the country, the country’s Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Sunday.

Four of the known victims of the fire have been identified as Egyptian nationals, Cyprus’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on Sunday.

The fire broke out on Saturday near Arakapas village in the foothills of the Troodos mountain range, an area of pine forest and densely vegetated shrubland.

Cyprus has been experiencing a week-long heatwave, with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit.)

The large fires forced the evacuation of several villages, according to Cyprus Fire Service. Dozens of properties were destroyed, the service said.