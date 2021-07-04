Cyberpunk 2077 Unpatched Version Discovered With Cut Content – Screen Rant

A player deleted all of the patches and updates from Cyberpunk 2077 and found content that was removed and just how abundant the bugs and issues were.

YouTuber Tyler McVicker deleted all of the patches and updates from Cyberpunk 2077, and disconnected his console from the internet. By doing this, he was able to play the game that was installed onto the discs when CD Projekt Red went gold. In doing so, he found content that was removed and saw just how abundant the bugs and issues were. Although Cyberpunk 2077 received a day-one patch, it was not enough to fix the issues that plagued the game on release.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020 after being pushed back multiple times. Expectations were high and fans were excited for the newest game from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt developers, CD Projekt Red. Unfortunately, since the game’s release, headlines have been dominated by lawsuits, bugs, and patches. Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store due to bugs and issues and specialized policies were created just to handle refunds. Though the game is currently back in the PlayStation Store, there is still a warning for players who are considering the purchase. Perhaps what says the most about the volatile and crazy first six months the game has seen post-launch is that it has only now reached a position where CD Projekt Red views it as satisfactorily stable.

Tyler McVicker explains that the game that is loaded onto the physical disc copy of Cyberpunk 2077 is the version of the game from September 2020, making it older than the game that was available at release (via GamesRadar). This is known as the “Gold” copy of a game. When he uninstalled the patches and updates and disconnected his console from the internet to ensure it did not update, he was able to play the beta version of Cyberpunk 2077, a game that was unfinished and full of bugs, but also content that is not in the currently playable version of the game.

One big takeaway from McVicker’s video is the quality-of-life aspects that were cut: all the vendors that seem like they should sell things do, players can inspect every 3D object in their inventory and the map is full 3D and took into account vertical travel. These small things would be so significant if still in Cyberpunk 2077, specifically the map. In addition to valuable content that would’ve been nice to see, McVicker was able to see and show just how unready the game was without a Day One patch. This includes an unpolished inventory system and the 3D avatars for phone calls were unfinished and occasionally didn’t load at all.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was historic, just not in the way it was supposed to be at all. The game needed more time. All the delays did was force crunches that overworked employees and created a ton of backlash. Knowing that aspects of the game were sacrificed to make the game work on older consoles is frustrating, not just from a player perspective but also knowing the developers sacrificed what they saw as necessary game mechanics. It’s possible that some of the cut content will be included with the next-gen upgrade, but with CD Projekt Red quiet on the upgrade and DLC front, only time will tell.

Next: Cyberpunk 2077’s PlayStation Store Notice Is An Admittance Of Failure

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC, and it will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.

Source: GamesRadar





Email



Pokémon Celebrates Bidoof With Hilarious Rickroll Parody

About The Author