Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit Posts Video Mocking CDPR’s Cyberpunk By Numbers – TheGamer

The Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit has shared a video that parodies CD Projekt Red’s “Cyberpunk by Numbers” stat updates and mocks the current state of the game.

The video was posted by Redditor pablo397 and takes the format of the “Cyberpunk by Numbers” format that CD Projekt Red has been using to share players stats for Cyberpunk 2077, turning them into brutal stats about the game’s development.

Titled, “Cyberpunk By Numbers: final-new-final” the video uses the pan flute rendition of the game’s reveal trailer theme whilst displaying stats about Cyberpunk 2077. The first stat says, “0 DLCs was released to players in 2021 despite promises”, whilst another one later in the video says, “13,700,00 players who purchased this game still waiting for new content”.

It only gets more brutal from there, with some stats mocking the amount of merchandise the game has compared to the content that has been released, and the fact that a good amount of the game’s marketing wasn’t authentic. It’s a good look at what the Cyberpunk community has had to deal with since the game’s launch, especially considering a good number of them are still holding out hope for the game to be fixed.

Although most of the video has clearly been made to jab at CDPR and mock the state of Cyberpunk 2077, it does end on a positive note by saying, “despite all of this, we still believe”. Comments underneath the video have mostly continued to mock CDPR and Cyberpunk, but it’s clear that the people who made the video are holding out hope for changes.

Since being posted on the Cyberpunk Reddit, it has been upvoted a staggering 23k times. The “Cyberpunk by Numbers” format used in the video has also caught on for the rest of the Subreddit, with users sharing their own versions of the meme, such as one that mocks the usefulness of the Nanowire, and another that highlights how much of the cut content was announced before release.

