Cyberpunk 2077 Players Mock CDPR Game Statistics With Missing Features – Screen Rant

Frustrated Cyberpunk 2077 players have started mocking CD Projekt Red and their #CyberpunkInNumbers statistics on the game’s subreddit with infographics teasing at features that are missing from the game and the fact that no one is using them. With the “biggest update yet” for Cyberpunk 2077 still on the way, maybe some of these missing features will be added, but only time will tell, especially since there is no timeline for when the update will be coming or when DLC, which could have these features, will release.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020 after multiple delays. At launch, it was clear that the game was still not finished. Cyberpunk 2077 was removed (and later readded) to the PlayStation store, CD Projekt Red faced lawsuits, and multiple patches and hotfixes have been pushed out. Still, six months after release, Cyberpunk 2077 still needs work.

Players are shining a spotlight on the unfinished features by parodying the #CyberpunkInNumbers statistics tweeted out on their official Twitter (via PC Informer). Some of them reference customization options that were never finalized in-game (like changing V’s hairstyle or how a car looks) while others address features that were started and can be found in-game but were never finished (like the subway). Though it is a light-hearted way for players to channel their frustrations, it doesn’t change the sadness/anger and let-down that a lot of players feel when they see the game. One of the statistics that CD Projekt Red released was how much money a quest-giving NPC has made since launch, but they have been quiet on the features that are hinted at or started in the game but unfinished.

That silence may be part of the problem. Though players are no longer looking for an apology, they do want the game fixed. Something as simple as addressing the unfinished features that are started but not finished in-game, whether they will be included in the future or not, would go a long way to restore some faith in CD Projekt Red. Even though there is so much work to be done on Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red is focusing their time on a current-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3. Though there are many players who love The Witcher, it would seem preferable to fix the newer game they released to fix their reputation than focusing on upgrading an older game in a potential cash-grab effort.

Sometimes, it’s easier to laugh than cry about something upsetting. From a year before its release to post-launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has been a stressful experience. Though the game may be at a stable point in the eyes of the developers, there is still a lot of work to be done on the game in the eyes of the players. At least players are poking fun instead of voicing their contempt in a more aggressive and negative way. Hopefully, with the next-gen update, some of these features and longstanding issues will be addressed, because players can only laugh and poke fun at issues for so long.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC, and it will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.

