Cyberpunk 2077 Player Discovers Incredible Detail Months After Release – ComicBook.com

A broken, messy launch and a myriad of issues have overshadowed that there are incredible parts of Cyberpunk 2077, including many instances of incredible attention to detail. Cyberpunk 2077 is equal parts, broken, unfinished, and amazing, which doesn’t matter for much, but does prove it was likely rushed to release. That said, after months and months of dunking on the game, much of the Internet has moved on from Cyberpunk 2077, but there are still many playing the game and noticing some of the game’s finer and most impressive details.

Taking to Reddit, one player recently shared one of these details, and the post quickly shot to the top of the game’s Reddit page, which is saying a lot because the page is typically dominated by memes making fun of the game or bugs demonstrating why it gets made fun of.

The detail in question is small, but it shows that CD Projekt Red did dump considerable love and resources into aspects of the game. Below, you can check out the post for yourself, which reveals the cool effect of a gun’s shells falling from the cartridges onto the surface, and in this case, sliding right off the slanted surface.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox One. It’s also available via PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but only via backward compatibility, with the proper next-gen versions currently scheduled to drop sometime later this year. And many hope this will spark the game’s comeback. It’s obvious the game is never going to run well on PS4 and Xbox One. However, many are hopeful the PS5 and Xbox Series X will unlock the game’s potential and that the last several months CD Projekt Red has ensured that when this happens, the game sprints out of the gate.

For more coverage on last year’s controversial, yet best-selling game — including not just the latest news, rumors, and leaks, but popular Reddit posts — click here.