Cyberpunk 2077 Grappling Hook Mod Adds The Promised Parkour Mechanic – TheGamer

To say that CD Projekt Red didn’t deliver on many of the promises it made during the hype-filled lead-up to Cyberpunk 2077’s launch would be an understatement. Much of what was advertised for the highly anticipated yet underwhelming title was left on the cutting room floor. Things like a working subway system, vehicle customization, more in-depth backstories, additional DLC, police who won’t magically teleport behind you if you do so much as jaywalk, and many more features simply weren’t in Cyberpunk and likely never will be.

Since it’s doubtful that CD Projekt is ever going to be able to transform Cyberpunk into the game they claimed it would be, it’s up to modders to save the day. One of the most recent mods adds in a game mechanic that was advertised but cut before fans could tool around with it. That would be the ability to parkour our way across buildings. This mod doesn’t exactly allow us to do that, but it does let us swing around Night City with a grappling hook like some kind of cyborg Spider-Man. And that’s good enough.

A modder by the name of PerfNormBeast created the Grappling Hook mod and it looks like an incredibly fun way to travel across Cyberpunk’s world. It allows V to pull themselves towards buildings or swing around and catch themselves before falling. According to the mod’s description, you can even gain experience while using the grappling hook and use that to upgrade it. It looks a little awkward to use but allows for new ways to approach fights and beat Night City’s traffic.

While this isn’t the kind of wall-running parkour that was originally shown and eventually excluded from the game, it is the closest we’re going to get to flying around the city with our mechanical cyber-limbs. It’s sad that modders have to be the ones to turn this game into something that resembles what we were advertised. It’s been such a debacle that a recent Reddit post about the game’s failures has led to players creating memes about all of the missing features that have yet to materialize. Mods may be our best chance at getting the Cyberpunk we all wanted, and it looks like we can expect to see more and more of them as time goes on.

It is worth noting that despite its myriad bugs and the absence of many promised features, Cyberpunk 2077 is still quite popular. Even after multiple warnings about its poor performance on the PS4, it became the highest-selling digital game of June after it was put back on the Playstation Store. This is either proof that CD Projekt’s hype machine was ultimately successful or that people are willing to overlook anything if it means they get to hang out with Keanu Reeves.

