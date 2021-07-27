Cyberpunk 2077 Glitch Fills Night City With Copies Of Exact Same Car – Screen Rant

A PC player recently stumbled across yet another car glitch in Cyberpunk 2077, wherein Night City is filled with countless copies of the same car.

A Cyberpunk 2077 player on PC encountered a glitch that fills the streets of Night City with copies of the exact same vehicle. At this point, vehicle-related glitches in Cyberpunk 2077 are a dime a dozen. Cars have fallen out of the sky, for instance, causing chaos for many a player simply trying to navigate to a new mission objective. And traffic issues have, in many cases, reduced the usually bustling streets of Night City to just a few cars popping up here and there.

Bugs of both the major and minor variety continue to riddle CD Projekt Red’s otherwise ambitious open-world RPG. Fortunately, a sea of improvements ensures the game plays more reliably across all platforms, though the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions remain noticeably flawed. Cleary, PC players still find themselves encountering odd hiccups, as well.

Reddit user Potential-Zucchini30 recently took to the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit to share a clip of a glitch plaguing Night City’s busy streets. The bug in question involves a traffic-heavy freeway that extends under a few overpasses; strangely, the cars in this particular area are all the exact same make, model, and color. Potential-Zucchini30 roamed around for a bit, continuously running into the same gray car on all lanes across both sides of the street. The traffic seems broken in places, too, with some vehicles stopping in the middle of the freeway though others continue pushing forward. As of now, there’s no telling if or when CD Projekt Red will address this hiccup in a patch.

The above counts among the funnier Cyberpunk 2077 errors, though some fans may find the glitch annoying given the countless other issues that continue to prove immersion-breaking. Again, there’s no word on if or when this particular hiccup will be resolved in an update somewhere down the road. In fact, the studio remains mum on when another patch may go live in general.

In addition to future updates, Cyberpunk 2077 owners are eager to learn more about the previously promised PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades, which should launch sometime later this year. With summer slowly coming to a close, CD Projekt Red will likely share an update on the matter in the relatively near future.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now across on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

