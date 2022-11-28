Cyber Monday’s best perfume deals found – including savings on Tom Ford and YSL

If you haven’t already shopped yourself out in the Black Friday sales from last week, today, aka Cyber Monday, is serving some incredible deals on beauty tech, make-up and skincare. It’s also the best day of the whole year to bag yourself a big-name fragrance for a lot less than its usual RRP.

Why? The final day of sales brings with it some of the most reduced pricing on perfumes from the likes of Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, YSL, Juicy Couture and Viktor & Rolf. In fact, some scents have up to 70% slashed off their price for one day only.

We’ll cut straight to the chase so you can make full use of the deals. Here you’ll find our top fragrance picks from different online stores to shop for yourself or ahead of time for Christmas…

LookFantastic On offer today: up to 50% top fragrances including Tom Ford, YSL and Marc Jacobs.

We suggest snapping up Tom Ford in LookFantastic’s sale

(Image: Tom Ford, YSL)

Our picks:

Tom Ford Velvet Orchid EDP 30ml, £56 here (down from £70)

This doesn’t boast the biggest saving of the round-up, but Tom Ford fragrances are rarely on discount so we’d recommend shopping it today to save yourself £14.

YSL Black Opium EDP 50ml, £58.10 here (down from £83)

If it’s good enough for Zoe Kravitz, it’s good enough for us. Plus, you’ll save £24.90 by adding it to your cart before midnight.

The Perfume Shop On offer today: up to 66% off big-name fragrances from the likes of Armani, Carolina Herrera and Ralph Lauren

Get deals on Armani and Calvin Klein scents today

(Image: Armani, Calvin Klein)

Our picks:

Armani Diamonds EDP 100ml, £39.99 here (down from £73)

Save over £33 on this classic women’s perfume, famously fronted by Beyoncé.

Calvin Klein Eternity for Women EDP 100ml, £45.99 here (down from £74)

Many of us will have this scent on our Christmas lists, so shop it today when there’s a £28 saving on a big bottle.

Boots On offer today: up to half price savings on premium fragrances, and extra 15% discounts on select scents.

Some scents even have an extra 15% off

(Image: Viktor & Rolf, Juicy Couture)

Our picks:

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb EDP 100ml, £88.40 here with code LUXE15 (down from £114)

There’s an initial £10 of this perfume and you can also nab an extra 15% off it if you use the code above.

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy EDP 50ml, £25 here (down from £50)

This popular perfume is half price today in Boots’ luxe fragrance sale.

Happy perfume shopping!

-:

Click here for today’s top showbiz news Christmas gift guide 2022: top 20 gifts for someone who already has everything

Megan Fox looks gorgeous with ‘after sex’ up-do and £5 bedroom lashes

Shop the limited-edition OK! Christmas Beauty Box for £50 – worth an incredible £280

Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–