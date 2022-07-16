Home NEWS Cyber fraud evidence: Naira Marley loses against EFCC
Cyber fraud evidence: Naira Marley loses against EFCC

The trial of Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley resumed on Friday at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented more evidence against the music star.

Naira Marley is standing trial on 11-count charge bordering on credit card fraud.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo dismissed his objection to the forensic evidence earlier presented.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting witness Dein Whyte, an EFCC operative, continued his presentation.

At the sitting on June 9, 2022, the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo objected to the witness’s opinion on the forensic evidence linking the artiste.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) argued that only the court could make pronouncements on the defendant’s culpability, not an investigator.

Dismissing the objection, Justice Oweibo said an investigator must be able to link the defendant to the commission of the crime.

“It is the duty of the law enforcement agency or police, to charge a person to court to investigate if the defendant committed the crime or not.

“The prosecutor must have made up his mind as to the involvement of the defendant before bringing the case to court”, the judge ruled.

