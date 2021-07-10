“cyber-disruption”-triggers-website-outage-in-iranian-ministry

-
Associated Press
Tears, politics and money: School boards become battle zones
Local school boards around the country are increasingly becoming cauldrons of anger and political division, boiling with disputes over such issues as COVID-19 mask rules, the treatment of transgender students and how to teach the history of racism and slavery in America. School board elections that were once uncontested have drawn slates of candidates galvanized by one issue or another. A June school board meeting in Loudoun County, Virginia, that dealt with transgender students and the teaching of “critical race theory” became so unruly that one person was arrested for disorderly conduct and another was cited for trespassing.
Deadline
Delta Variant Now Dominant In California As Cases Rise 71% In One Week
“I can assure you they’re going to be higher.” That was California Governor Gavin Newsom’s response yesterday when asked about the updated numbers on the Delta variant due to be released today. He was right. Last week, there were 634 Delta cases identified in California. The total released today is 1,085. That’s a 71% rise […]
Black Enterprise
Tap Into Multiple Income Streams With This 7-Course Side-Hustle Bundle
If there’s one thing people have learned over the past year, it’s just how important it is to have more than one stream of income. With companies forced to lay off employees because of financial constraints brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, people have turned to other sources to supplement…
TechCrunch
This crowdsourced payments tracker wants to solve the ransomware visibility problem
Ransomware attacks, fueled by COVID-19 pandemic turbulence, have become a major money earner for cybercriminals, with the number of attacks rising in 2020. In the last few months alone we’ve witnessed the attack on Colonial Pipeline that forced the company to shut down its systems — and the gasoline supply — to much of the eastern seaboard, the hack on meat supplier JBS that abruptly halted its slaughterhouse operations around the world, and just this month a supply chain attack on IT vendor Kaseya that saw hundreds of downstream victims locked out of their systems. Jack Cable, a security architect at Krebs Stamos Group who previously worked for the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), is looking to solve that problem with the launch of a crowdsourced ransom payments tracking website, Ransomwhere.
Consumer Reports
Emergency Broadband Benefit Program FAQ
Help is now available for families struggling to pay for a decent internet connection during the COVID-19 pandemic, when web access is needed more than ever by people studying, working, shopping,…
Bloomberg
Tencent Uses Facial Recognition to Ban Kids Gaming Past Bedtime
(Bloomberg) — In the latest bid to curb video-game addiction in China, tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. has launched a facial recognition system to stop minors gaming into the night. The initiative will prevent people under 18 from playing between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.The system, dubbed Midnight Patrol, is in place in more than 60 of Tencent’s games and includes popular titles like “Honor of Kings” and “Peacekeeper Elite,” the company said in a press release Tuesday.The facial-recognition system w
TechCrunch
Extra Crunch roundup: NS1 EC-1, Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, SPACs bonanza
For the latest entry in a series of longform articles that explore the inner workings of notable startups, we looked at NS1, an internet infrastructure company best known for its software-defined DNS. Since its founding in 2013, NS1 has raised more than $100 million to build an engineering team and robust product portfolio that’s expanded to include DDI, which helps companies manage internal networks. If you’re curious about how NS1 transformed “a slumbering and dreary yet reliable aspect of the internet” into “a strategic moat and an enterprise win” in just eight years, read on.
Time
Biden Administration Says Talks with Russia on Cyber Attacks Are Progressing. Privately, Staffers Are Skeptical
Despite public statements that U.S. talks with Russia are pressing forward on cyber attacks, some of President Joe Biden’s own aides are skeptical that President Vladimir Putin will act to rein in cyber criminals based there. “He’s not going to,” says one Biden Administration official, speaking about Putin taking steps to crack down on hacks originating in Russia and on Russian networks. Without Putin intervening, “the criminal groups will keep doing what they’re doing” the official says.
Motley Fool
The Pentagon’s JEDI Contract Is Dead — but It Will Return
The Pentagon has pulled the plug on a controversial $10 billion enterprise cloud contract awarded to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), ending a four-year-old effort that has been stuck in neutral because of legal challenges brought by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract was an ambitious attempt to bring thousands of Department of Defense systems under one umbrella and give U.S. warfighters a real-time data advantage on the battlefield. “JEDI was developed at a time when the Department’s needs were different,” John Sherman, acting Department of Defense chief information officer, said in a statement.
Reuters
FTC extends probe of Amazon, MGM deal – source
Amazon.com’s deal to buy movie studio MGM for $8.5 billion is headed for an extended probe by the Federal Trade Commission, after a source familiar with the matter said on Friday the agency had issued a second request in its review of the merger. Amazon said in May that it would buy the U.S. movie studio, home to the James Bond franchise, which would give it a huge library of films and TV shows to compete with streaming rivals like Netflix and Disney+. In June, Amazon asked that FTC Chair Lina Khan be recused on antitrust matters related to the online retail giant because of research that she had done and her previous advocacy.
Benzinga
UK Competition Watchdog Warns Motorola Over Possible Sale Of UK Emergency Services Network: FT
Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) may have to sell the U.K. emergency services network Airwave after the Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns over Motorola exploiting its influence, the Financial Times reports. Motorola’s Airwave is a key supplier to the U.K.’s £1.2 billion Emergency Services Network contract. Motorola acquired Airwave for £817 million in 2016, only months after being named a prime ESN supplier. The old network was due to be shut down by 2019. However, delays to th