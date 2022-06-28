Home Business CVS, Walmart Impose Purchase Limits on Plan B Pills
CVS, Walmart Impose Purchase Limits on Plan B Pills

Some of the nation’s biggest retailers are rationing over-the-counter emergency contraceptive pills as demand spikes following the Supreme Court ruling overturning a constitutional right to abortion.

CVS Health Walmart and Rite Aid were limiting purchases of the pills, which were in short supply or out of stock Monday morning on major retailer websites. CVS and Rite Aid were limiting purchases to three. Walmart had some pills available without limits, but only in cases where they wouldn’t ship until next month. Pills available this week were limited to four or six.

