cvs-pulls-two-sun-care-products-after-neutrogena-sunscreen-recall

CVS Health Corp. said Thursday it has halted sales of two sun-care products in connection with a Johnson & Johnson recall of spray-sunscreens due to the detection of a potentially cancer-causing chemical in some samples of spray-sunscreens.

J&J said Wednesday it would recall most of its Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreens from U.S. stores. The move came after Valisure LLC, an online pharmacy, said in May that it found high levels of benzene in 24 sunscreens and other suncare products and recommended pulling them from shelves.

The products being pulled by CVS—CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera and CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera Spray—also are on Valisure’s list, along with several other brands.

A CVS spokesman said the company halted sales of the products “out of an abundance of caution” and is working with the supplier to “take appropriate additional steps.” CVS and J&J don’t use the same supplier for the items, he said. He declined to say when CVS stopped selling the products.

“We remain committed to ensuring the products we offer are safe, work as intended, comply with regulations and satisfy customers,” the spokesman said.