CVR: We've deployed additional machines to areas of pressure – Oyo REC, Agboke

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State has announced that it has deployed additional machines to ensure that more people register for Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise.

The commission said that it has deployed the machines to some areas it described as areas of pressure in order to ensure that more intending voters register for their PVCs.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Mutiu Agboke made these declarations via a statement made available to bioreports on Friday.

Agboke while speaking, stated that the continuation of the exercise became necessary in order to ensure that all eligible voters register so as to vote during the elections.

He however implored the general public not to indulge in multiple registrations.

He explained that multiple registrations would amount to an electoral offence punishable under the law.

“The commission has also deployed additional machines to areas of pressure in the state.

“I implore the general public not to indulge in multiple registration, such would amount to electoral offence punishable under the law,” he said.

