Cutie Puzzle Game ‘A Monster’s Expedition’ Is Coming To Switch With New DLC – Nintendo Life

Everyone loves puzzles, especially when they’re globally renowned, prize-winning puzzles — which is exactly what A Monster’s Expedition is.

Developed by puzzle wizards Draknek & Friends (Cosmic Express, A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build, Sokobond) and including music from Eli Rainsberry (Wilmot’s Warehouse) and writing from Pip Warr (of PC Gamer and Rock Paper Shotgun), A Monster’s Expedition is all about a lil monster who’s trying to explore a world by chopping down trees and turning them into bridges.

Sounds simple? Well, it is — but it’s also exceptionally depthy, and you’ll almost definitely be pulling out some hair by the time you get to the later levels.

Oh, but we mentioned awards, didn’t we? Here are all the accolades that A Monster’s Expedition has received:

Finalist, Excellence in Design IGF 2021

Finalist, Excellence in Audio IGF 2021

Honorable Mention, Seumas McNally Grand Prize IGF 2021

Finalist, Inclusivity Apple Design Awards 2021

Game of the Year 2020 Phil Savage of PC Gamer

One of the best mobile games The Guardian

One of the best video games of 2020 New Yorker

Finalist, Mobile Game of the Year 2020 Golden Joysticks

#3, best games of Apple Arcade 148Apps

Finalist, Best Apple Arcade Game Pocket Gamer Awards 2021

Finalist, Best Mobile Game Unity Showcase Awards 2021

Finalist Indie Celebration 2021

Official Selection Anifilm 2021

Goodness, that’s a lot of trophies. Perhaps the real puzzle is how to fit them all on the shelf.

The huge new content update is also included, which releases on August 5th on all platforms, and adds more than 100 new puzzle islands, and new museum exhibits.

A Monster’s Expedition will be out on the Switch eShop on the 5th of August.