customs-find-$184,800,-1.7m-riyals-in-diapers,-pass-suspect-to-efcc

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over one Sabo Suleiman to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

The Kano command comptroller, Suleiman Umar told reporters that the suspect was caught with 184,800 dollars and 1.7 million Saudi Riyals.

Suleiman was apprehended at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport after arrival via Ethiopian Airlines.

The Customs chief said the law in Nigeria mandates that every traveler who intend to travel with cash above 10,000 dollars must declare it to the authorities.

Micheal Nzekwe, EFCC Deputy Zonal assured that the commission will throughly probe the cash.

“We will investigate this matter and the intercepted currencies will be return to the coffers of the Federal Government,” he said.

However, the comptroller disclosed that the command generated over N12billion from January to date.

Also, 108 bags of foreign rice, 413 cartons of foreign soap, 512 cartons of spaghetti and 83 units of 20 litres of vegetable oil were seized.