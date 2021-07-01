Home Business CureVac Covid-19 Vaccine 48% Effective in Pivotal Study
German company CureVac NV released the final results for its once-promising Covid-19 vaccine, finding it provided less protection than the vaccines already authorized for use in the U.S.

The company said Wednesday that its vaccine was 48% effective in providing protection against Covid-19 of any severity, regardless of age, in a large, pivotal study.

Shares in CureVac fell nearly 9% in after-hours trading, with shares trading around $67.27 after closing at $73.48 earlier in the day.

The final results confirm the preliminary findings the company released earlier this month. The vaccine might not have performed well enough to win wide use.

CureVac Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas said in a statement that the vaccine, in a pivotal study named Herald, faced variants that some shots approved earlier hadn’t.

