- Cup Final, Gm 3: Lightning @ Canadiens 7/2/21 | NHL Highlights NHL
- Lightning vs. Canadiens Game 3: Tampa Bay breezes past Montreal, moves one win away from Stanley Cup CBSSports.com
- Nick Suzuki Gives Canadiens Life With Late Second Period Goal On Andrei Vasilevskiy SPORTSNET
- ‘I can’t wait to see drunk Kucherov’: Twitter reacts to Lightning closing in on Stanley Cup Tampa Bay Times
- Lightning on cusp of rare Stanley Cup sweep but still have ‘work to do’ in Game 4 ESPN
- View Full Coverage on Google News