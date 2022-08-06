cultists-kill-notorious-thug-in-osogbo

Some cultists suspected to be Aye Confraternity have killed a notorious thug, Ayomide Olansile, popularly known as spanner.

Bioreports gathered that Olansile was killed by the cultists at Ilesa Garage area, Osogbo, State of Osun, around 12 noon.

Sources informed the medium that the cultists were coming from where they went to bury one of them, who died on Thursday during the Atupa Oloju Merindinlogun activity.

According to sources, the cultists sighted Olansile and attacked him.

“He was shot and attacked with stones”, said the sources.

Olansile is the Second-In-Command of Kazeem Oyewale (Asiri Eniba).