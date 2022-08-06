Home NEWS Cultists Kill Notorious Thug In Osogbo
NEWSNews Africa

Cultists Kill Notorious Thug In Osogbo

by News
6 views
cultists-kill-notorious-thug-in-osogbo

Some cultists suspected to be Aye Confraternity have killed a notorious thug, Ayomide Olansile, popularly known as spanner.

Bioreports gathered that Olansile was killed by the cultists at Ilesa Garage area, Osogbo, State of Osun, around 12 noon.

Sources informed the medium that the cultists were coming from where they went to bury one of them, who died on Thursday during the Atupa Oloju Merindinlogun activity.

According to sources, the cultists sighted Olansile and attacked him.

“He was shot and attacked with stones”, said the sources.

Olansile is the Second-In-Command of Kazeem Oyewale (Asiri Eniba).

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: It’s a shame – Ten Hag blasts...

Transfer: Laliga club, Getafe join Sadiq chase

Niger Assembly constitutes ad hoc committee to probe...

‘Pastor’ arrested with three drums of illegal drugs...

Cubana Chiefpriest attacked by gunmen in Anambra

Retired players call for disciplinary measures to address...

EPL: Ben Chilwell reacts as Chelsea sign new...

EPL: Alan Shearer, Ian Wright send message to...

Rep Peller demands investigation, visits families of hotelier,...

EPL: ‘It’s criminal’ – Paul Scholes slams two...

Leave a Reply