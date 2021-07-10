cuisance-aiming-for-fresh-start-at-bayern-after-disappointing-marseille-spell

The 21-year-old struggled to make a significant impact during his time on loan in Ligue 1 but is determined to prove his worth to Julian Nagelsmann

Michael Cuisance is aiming to prove his worth to Julian Nagelsmann and earn a place in Bayern’s first-team squad for the 2021-22 season.

The 21-year-old was sent out on loan to Marseille last season although the Ligue 1 side decided against activating a purchase option and he has now returned to Bayern.

And Cuisance will now have pre-season to attempt to convince new head coach Nagelsmann that he warrants a place in the team, with there still being the possibility he could be sold.

Editors’ Picks Out wide, substitutions and set-pieces: Where the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy will be won and lost

From Swansea outcast to Portugal icon: Where is Euro 2016 hero Eder now?

Chiellini’s back! Italy’s greatest warrior returns to Wembley for one final battle with England

‘It’s my back garden, I’m scoring!’ – Wembley waits for Sterling to crown Euro 2020 glory

What is Bayern’s stance regarding Cuisance?

Bayern are open to selling the midfielder in the summer transfer window, especially given the financial issues that have affected all clubs amid the coronavirus crisis.

Indeed, Marseille, where Cuisance spent an ultimately disappointing spell on loan last season, had the chance to purchase him outright at the end of the 2020-21 campaign but they decided against it.

Goal and SPOX can confirm that there are currently no talks with other clubs over signing Cuisance, who came close to joining Leeds United back in 2020 after an £18 million (€20m/$23m) agreement had been reached.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, who is contracted to the Bundesliga champions until 2024, will now be given the entire pre-season period to convince Nagelsmann that he should be retained.

Cuisance, for his part, wants to stay at the Allianz Arena and embark on a fresh start with the club, who are now under new management following Hansi Flick’s decision to leave and take on the Germany national team job.

The first impressions from the training thus far have been positive, with the 21-year-old having been keen to impress, and he even draw special praise from Nagelsmann in Wednesday’s session that was attended by the media.

Cuisance’s career so far

Cuisance joined Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2017 having spent three years with Nancy as youth-team player in his native France.

He was voted as the club’s player of the season by Gladbach fans back in 2018, with the midfielder making a total of 39 appearances in all competitions across two seasons before he joined Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians paid of fee of around €10 million (£8.5m/$12m) to sign Cuisance, although he has only played 10 games for the club in the Bundesliga since joining them in 2019.

The promising playmaker spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Marseille, although he only managed two goals and one assist all season, while he has also attracted criticism for his attitude and physical condition.

Further reading