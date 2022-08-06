cuet-ug:-strict-action-against-exam-centres-that-didn’t-follow-rules,-says-nta

NEW DELHI: The

National Testing Agency

(

NTA

) on Saturday took cognisance of the inconvenience faced by students in some Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET-UG) centres and said that strict action will be taken against centres that did not follow the rules.

“NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday. It was found that some centres failed to comply with laid-down protocols. Any incidence of non-compliance/ sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously,” NTA said in a statement.

“Strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future,” it added.

Day 2 of

CUET

‘s second phase saw agitated parents and students across India complaining about the exam being put off and glitches.

Even as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is examining the repeated occurrence of technical glitches and may delist a number of centres, candidates are in panic as the agency hasn’t yet issued the admit cards for the Sunday exam till filing of this report late Friday night.

Candidates whose exams are on August 7 took to social media throughout the day tagging NTA over admit card issues. Apart from that, there are candidates who shared admit cards on social media claiming that they have been allotted cities they have not opted for.

While NTA expressed confidence that it would be able to accommodate the candidates whose exams were cancelled in the remaining days and slots, sources in the agency said that if necessary it would extend the exam by two to three days.

The NTA is conducting CUET (UG) – 2022 from July 15 to August 20 (excluding the days of other undergraduate examinations, and gazetted holidays) at 489 centres located in 300 cities across India and nine cities outside India.

